Cuba loses to USA in Game # 1 in Cary, North Carolina, 5-4 in ten innings.
The USA collegiate team had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning. A timely hit gave the victory to USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cuba Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Hilliary
|124
|Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa...
|13 hr
|Macmcf
|1
|Wake County Mugshots on Twitter
|15 hr
|Hilarious
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sat
|lucky minnesota guy
|106
|Unc title
|Jun 28
|Really
|9
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC