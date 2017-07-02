Copa s Kindess Goes Viral

Copa s Kindess Goes Viral

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

A Durham, North Carolina police officer's act of kindness is spreading all over the internet after the woman on the receiving end shared her touching story on Facebook. Courtney Bailey admits she was speeding, was not wearing a seat belt and had an expired inspection when she was pulled over by Officer D.P. Strandh on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) 2 hr Hilliary 125
Unc title 2 hr Roy 10
News Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa... Sun Macmcf 1
Wake County Mugshots on Twitter Sun Hilarious 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Sat lucky minnesota guy 106
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... Jun 28 wagnous 1
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Jun 27 Groot 22
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,604 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC