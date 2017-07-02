Copa s Kindess Goes Viral
A Durham, North Carolina police officer's act of kindness is spreading all over the internet after the woman on the receiving end shared her touching story on Facebook. Courtney Bailey admits she was speeding, was not wearing a seat belt and had an expired inspection when she was pulled over by Officer D.P. Strandh on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Hilliary
|125
|Unc title
|2 hr
|Roy
|10
|Together, Triangle Transit Agencies Seek Federa...
|Sun
|Macmcf
|1
|Wake County Mugshots on Twitter
|Sun
|Hilarious
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sat
|lucky minnesota guy
|106
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Jun 28
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC