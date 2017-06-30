Child sex-abuse suspect sought by pol...

Child sex-abuse suspect sought by police for May 1 incident in Durham

Durham police are seeking the public's help in tracking down for a Durham child sex-abuse suspect from Albemarle. Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said investigators are seeking John William Garris, 44, a traveling private music instructor, who is wanted on charges of first-degree statutory sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.

