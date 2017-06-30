Celebrating a fabulous 4th on the shady banks of the Eno. Herea s what awaits.
Video: Festival-goers talk about their connection to the river and the importance of conserving it on the first day of the 38th annual Festival for the Eno. This year, the festival's second day will be on Tuesday, July 4. The city park off North Roxboro Street on the banks of the Eno River is typically a tranquil place for people to enjoy nature in the heart of Durham.
