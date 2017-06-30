Banners, Star Spangled and more, are ...

Mayor Bill Bell, who is not seeking re-election this year, led a crowd of several hundred people Tuesday morning in his final Watts-Hillandale Fourth of July parade and celebration as mayor. "It's a good community event," he said, "and just being a part of the event is important to me."

