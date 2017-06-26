Your taxes are going up. Herea s what...

Your taxes are going up. Herea s what the increase will pay for

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Durham County taxpayers will see a 2.75-cent increase in their tax rate under the 2017-18 budget that commissioners unanimously approved Monday night. The 3.7 percent increase will raise the county tax bill for a house valued at $180,000, the median value in the county, by nearly $50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... 4 hr True Christian wi... 7
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Father's Day Sale at Artspace Jun 15 rfox90 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,211 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC