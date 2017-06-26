Your taxes are going up. Herea s what the increase will pay for
Durham County taxpayers will see a 2.75-cent increase in their tax rate under the 2017-18 budget that commissioners unanimously approved Monday night. The 3.7 percent increase will raise the county tax bill for a house valued at $180,000, the median value in the county, by nearly $50.
