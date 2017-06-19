Young kids may have mature biases against overweight people
Kids may develop an implicit bias against overweight and obese people early in childhood that leads them to make quick judgments based only on size, a small experiment suggests. The study tested snap judgments made by youngsters ages 9 to 11 right after they'd seen pictures of children with varied body shapes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC