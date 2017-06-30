With thousands of boomers retiring every day, Durham retirement community plans $70M expansion
Residents of Croasdaile Village eat in one of the community's dining venues. The retirement community is undergoing a $70 million expansion that will add more residential homes and dining areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Americas Greatest...
|123
|Unc title
|Wed
|Really
|9
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Wed
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 27
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC