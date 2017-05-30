Whitted School project nears completi...

Whitted School project nears completion as tenants begin moving in

Over the past two weeks, tenants have slowly moved into the residential portion of the renovated Whitted School , a facility originally built in the early 1920s to serve African-American families during a period when Durham's schools were racially segregated. The Veranda at Whitted School, the name of the residential part of the project, will contain 79 affordable apartments for senior citizens when all is said and done.

