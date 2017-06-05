Westbound U.S. 70 ramp to N.C. 98 to ...

Westbound U.S. 70 ramp to N.C. 98 to close Monday for East End Connection construction

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

East End Connector project work will require a three- to four-week closure of the westbound U.S. 70 loop exit ramp to N.C. 98 in Durham, starting Monday, June 12. Drivers who want to access N.C. 98 will be detoured onto Cheek Road and Hoover Road. They are urged to slow down and use caution when going through the detour route, and to anticipate needing some extra time when traveling through the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... 21 min Simran 4
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 17 hr Victor Hugo 79
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) Thu Louis Stephenson 5
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Thu CodeTalker 5
Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi... Jun 5 Mr Painter 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 4 Enterher 104
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Lairc 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC