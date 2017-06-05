Westbound U.S. 70 ramp to N.C. 98 to close Monday for East End Connection construction
East End Connector project work will require a three- to four-week closure of the westbound U.S. 70 loop exit ramp to N.C. 98 in Durham, starting Monday, June 12. Drivers who want to access N.C. 98 will be detoured onto Cheek Road and Hoover Road. They are urged to slow down and use caution when going through the detour route, and to anticipate needing some extra time when traveling through the area.
