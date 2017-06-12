Virtual reality arcade coming to downtown Durham

Downtown Durham is already getting one nostalgia-soaked bar arcade - featuring pinball and classic 1980s arcade games - but now an arcade focused on the future of gaming is set to join the scene. Augmentality Labs , which calls itself North Carolina's first virtual reality arcade, is set to open on 207 N. Church St. on July 22. The arcade is building six 100-square-foot gaming stations, where arcade-goers can use the HTC Vive - a virtual-reality set that retails at nearly $800.

