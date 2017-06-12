Virtual reality arcade coming to downtown Durham
Downtown Durham is already getting one nostalgia-soaked bar arcade - featuring pinball and classic 1980s arcade games - but now an arcade focused on the future of gaming is set to join the scene. Augmentality Labs , which calls itself North Carolina's first virtual reality arcade, is set to open on 207 N. Church St. on July 22. The arcade is building six 100-square-foot gaming stations, where arcade-goers can use the HTC Vive - a virtual-reality set that retails at nearly $800.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|7 hr
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC