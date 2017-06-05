Vigil held for 7-year-old killed in weekend shooting

Friends, family and Durham community members will meet near the Tokyo Express restaurant on Guess Road, Thursday at 7 p.m. for a vigil to honor 7 year-old Kamari Munerlyn. Munerlyn, who was a first-grader at Eastway Elementary School, was killed in a shooting on Sunday around 5 p.m. a little over a mile from the vigil location.

