United Way of the Greater Triangle is changing leadership. What that means for its (and your) giving
In 2015, Mack Koonce, the chief executive officer and president of The United Way of the Greater Triangle, embarked on a plan to shift the nonprofit's strategy. Under his leadership, the organization moved away from funding safety-net programs, such as food pantries and homeless shelters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC