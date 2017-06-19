U.S. Marshals arrest Durham man wanted on 53 charges

Michael Lamar Robinson, 28, of Durham, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force at the Extended Stay America hotel located at 3105 Tower Blvd. and charged with armed robbery, drug trafficking, over two dozen domestic violence protective order violations and further charges. He is charged with stealing a purse and a PlayStation 4 at gunpoint on Reid Drive earlier this month and when he was arrested on June 16, Robinson was in possession of a gun and more than four grams of heroin.

