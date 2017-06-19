U.S. Marshals arrest Durham man wanted on 53 charges
Michael Lamar Robinson, 28, of Durham, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force at the Extended Stay America hotel located at 3105 Tower Blvd. and charged with armed robbery, drug trafficking, over two dozen domestic violence protective order violations and further charges. He is charged with stealing a purse and a PlayStation 4 at gunpoint on Reid Drive earlier this month and when he was arrested on June 16, Robinson was in possession of a gun and more than four grams of heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh area
|19 hr
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC