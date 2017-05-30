Training arms Triangle police, deputies with alternative to force

'No law enforcement officer comes into work in the morning wanting to use deadly force,' Orange County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies trained in defensive Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in May 2017 as a way to control situations without resorting to more serious force. Those YouTube videos that show five or six officers struggling to arrest someone are misleading, Orange County Sheriff's Investigator Jon Daniel said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.