This guy's mushroom hobby turned into a $200 an hour income

14 hrs ago

It wasn't part of a business plan, but a 33-pound wild edible mushroom growing in the woods on the edge of town six years ago was my first sale to chefs in downtown Durham, N.C. I pocketed $351 in less than three hours. Lion's mane, an unusually large mushroom, favors winter weather.

