This Graduation Money Gift Can Disappear Before It's Spent

When buying a gift card for a new graduate, be careful what you grab - not all plastic cards hanging on retailers' racks are gift cards. Some are prepaid debit cards, which have fees that could eat away at the value of the gift until there's nothing left.

