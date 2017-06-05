This Graduation Money Gift Can Disappear Before It's Spent
When buying a gift card for a new graduate, be careful what you grab - not all plastic cards hanging on retailers' racks are gift cards. Some are prepaid debit cards, which have fees that could eat away at the value of the gift until there's nothing left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|19 min
|Will Dockery
|11
|Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi...
|Mon
|Mr Painter
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 4
|Enterher
|104
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Lairc
|1
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC