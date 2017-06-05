The Durham City Council Rejects a Con...

The Durham City Council Rejects a Controversial North Durham Rezoning Request

The North River Village proposal, quashed in a 6-1 vote, sought to rezone property at the intersection of Guess and Latta roads from residential suburban to mixed-use to make way for the part-commercial, part-residential development. The development had stirred an intense level of debate in north Durham, flooding the city council email inbox with messages in support and opposition and spurring some heated exchanges on Facebook and NextDoor.

