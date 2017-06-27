Teen charged in 2 a.m. May 5 Forest Hills home break-in, knife attack on female resident

Durham police have arrested an 18-year-old Durham man and charged him with breaking into a home and slashing a female resident with a knife in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the wee hours of May 5. Eldrewn L. Baine Jr. of Durham was charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and larceny after breaking and entering. Baine is accused of breaking into the home through a window shortly before 2 a.m. and using a knife to cut a female resident.

