Teen charged in 2 a.m. May 5 Forest H...

Teen charged in 2 a.m. May 5 Forest Hills home break-in, knife attack on female resident

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Durham police have arrested an 18-year-old Durham man and charged him with breaking into a home and slashing a female resident with a knife in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the wee hours of May 5. Eldrewn L. Baine Jr. of Durham was charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and larceny after breaking and entering. Baine is accused of breaking into the home through a window shortly before 2 a.m. and using a knife to cut a female resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title 12 hr Really 9
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... 17 hr wagnous 1
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Tue Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Tue True Christian wi... 7
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC