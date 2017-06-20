Study: Durham's Arts and Culture Indu...

Study: Durham's Arts and Culture Industry Generates $154 Million in Economic Activity a Year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

Durham County's nonprofit arts and culture industry generates $154 million in annual economic activity, according to a new study administered by the Durham Arts Council . The Americans for the Arts economic impact study was conducted in 341 communities nationwide and looked at spending by nonprofit arts organizations and art consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Sun Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Father's Day Sale at Artspace Jun 15 rfox90 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC