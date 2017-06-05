Southwest is Having a 72-hour Sale with Flights Starting at $49
For three days only, Southwest Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as little as $49. Sale fares booked by June 8 are valid for travel between August 22 and December 13 As USA Today pointed out , the $49 flights are largely valid on short, regional routes, like Washington, D.C. to Durham, North Carolina or Sacramento to Las Vegas.
