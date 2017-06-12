Southern Livinga s favorite peanut butter is made in Durham
For the third year in a row, Big Spoon Roasters of Durham has earned a 2017 Southern Living Food Award for a one of its organic nut butters. The magazine recognized Big Spoon for its Hot Peanut flavor, which adds a blend of ancho, habanero and guajillo chilies to North Carolina-grown peanuts.
