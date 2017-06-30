Sorority chapter inducts new members
The Nu Chi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. increased its membership by 45 percent on Sunday, June 4, when ten candidates took their final vows of commitment. The sorority motto of "service to all mankind" was the driving force behind their service project: presenting a program for Alzheimer's residents at Londyn's Bridge, a local care facility.
