Shaking hands with history

Durham may want to move our future African-American History Month celebrations to May, following within weeks of each other the deaths of three giants: Chuck Davis, Ralph Hunt and Richard Hicks. Individually, each left a powerful legacy; together, they helped lay the foundation for the city we are building.

