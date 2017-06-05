Shaking hands with history
Durham may want to move our future African-American History Month celebrations to May, following within weeks of each other the deaths of three giants: Chuck Davis, Ralph Hunt and Richard Hicks. Individually, each left a powerful legacy; together, they helped lay the foundation for the city we are building.
