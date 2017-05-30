Seven get prison in credit-card scam -
Seven people are facing prison sentences after they were accused of using stolen credit card numbers and counterfeit gift cards to buy more than $1 million in cigarettes in North Carolina, federal prosecutors said. The defendants then sold those cigarettes on the black market, completing a scheme that began with stolen credit information they obtained from overseas hackers.
