Seniors honored for academics

Seniors honored for academics

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The highest achieving high school seniors from across Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools recently were honored in celebration of years of hard work and academic excellence. The evening began with opening remarks from Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Robin May. After May's remarks, the All County High School Chorus presented two musical selections under the direction of Chris Langdon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... 2 hr Aaron 5
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) 4 hr sexymonica285 3
Father's Day Sale at Artspace Thu rfox90 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 13 Victor Hugo 131
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,412 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC