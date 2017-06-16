Seniors honored for academics
The highest achieving high school seniors from across Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools recently were honored in celebration of years of hard work and academic excellence. The evening began with opening remarks from Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Robin May. After May's remarks, the All County High School Chorus presented two musical selections under the direction of Chris Langdon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|2 hr
|Aaron
|5
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Thu
|rfox90
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 13
|Victor Hugo
|131
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC