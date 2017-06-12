Sampson, Clinton High School Classes of 1967 celebrate 50th reunion -
For many, it was difficult to grasp that 50 years had come and gone since members of the Sampson High School and Clinton High School graduated. Their class, the Class of 1967, was the one tasked with integrating the Sampson County School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|7 hr
|rfox90
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Tue
|Victor Hugo
|131
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Jill
|105
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC