Russian election hacking affected databases in 39 states: report
A top report states that Obama administration officials contacted Russian officials in October, using the so-called "red phone" system, a secure, immediate direct messaging line to the Kremlin. Russian hacking efforts during the 2016 election reportedly affected voter databases and other systems in 39 states, prompting Obama administration officials to directly complain to Moscow on an emergency communications line, demanding Kremlin officials cease their meddling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Tue
|Victor Hugo
|131
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Jill
|105
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|5
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC