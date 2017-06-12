Russian election hacking affected dat...

Russian election hacking affected databases in 39 states: report

17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A top report states that Obama administration officials contacted Russian officials in October, using the so-called "red phone" system, a secure, immediate direct messaging line to the Kremlin. Russian hacking efforts during the 2016 election reportedly affected voter databases and other systems in 39 states, prompting Obama administration officials to directly complain to Moscow on an emergency communications line, demanding Kremlin officials cease their meddling.

