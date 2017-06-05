Resiliency, perspective in face of cancer
John Hillson, a Duke nurse, leads a tai chi class during the Duke Cancer Institute's annual Supportive Care and Survivorship Day on Wednesday June 7, 2017, in Durham, NC. The event was an opportunity for Duke cancer patients, survivors and caregivers to enjoy a wide variety of services aimed at enhancing wellness and well-being including: complimentary makeovers, wig styling, massage therapy, tai chi, guided meditation, cooking demonstrations and skin care consultations.
