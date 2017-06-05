Relatives of boy fatally shot in Durham say family wanted to flee violence in city
Relatives of a 7-year-old boy fatally shot near Guess Road on Sunday say his family was working to move to Arizona to flee the violence in Durham. The relatives said Kamari Munerlyn was a sweet little boy who loved playing with cars and the cartoon "PAW Patrol."
