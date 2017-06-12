Portraits emerge of officers hailed as heroes at shooting
One of the U.S. Capitol Police officers injured while defending members of Congress during a shooting at a baseball field is a gregarious gym-goer and hard worker who adores his mother, his friends say. The other is a high-achieving former college athlete who a former boss says "exudes confidence and dedication."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Thu
|rfox90
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 13
|Victor Hugo
|131
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC