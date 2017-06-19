Polynt, Reichhold complete merger
The new Polynt-Reichhold is a global company in the intermediates, coating and composite resins, thermoset compounds, gel-coats and niche specialties. Italy-based Polynt and Reichhold announce the closing of the merger announced last year , after having received all regulatory approvals.
