Police: No one injured after drive-by shooting at Durham nightclub
Officials said it was around 1:45 a.m. when a drive-by shooting took place at the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge located at 2000 Chapel Hill Road near Jersey Avenue. According to officials, the shooting started as the car was leaving the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Enterher
|104
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sat
|Lairc
|1
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
|sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12)
|May 13
|Moondance
|13
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Kuklos
|23
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC