Police: Mother pulled daughter to safety as armed man stole car with child inside
Authorities said the woman was placing items in her car at the Quality Mart at 2007 Presidential Drive while her children were fastening their seatbelts when an armed man approached them at about 2 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said the mother had to pull her 5-year-old daughter by the leg to get her to safety as the man entered the car and began to drive away.
