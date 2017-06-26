Police: Mother pulled daughter to saf...

Police: Mother pulled daughter to safety as armed man stole car with child inside

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: WRAL.com

Authorities said the woman was placing items in her car at the Quality Mart at 2007 Presidential Drive while her children were fastening their seatbelts when an armed man approached them at about 2 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said the mother had to pull her 5-year-old daughter by the leg to get her to safety as the man entered the car and began to drive away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... 8 hr Yungi Abdula 6
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Father's Day Sale at Artspace Jun 15 rfox90 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,098 • Total comments across all topics: 282,054,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC