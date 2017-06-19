Police: Man with 'kind face' exposed himself to woman on American Tobacco Trail
Authorities said a woman sitting down to have a drink of water near E. Alton Street was approached by man who asked how she was doing and if she needed any assistance with the groceries she was carrying. When the woman said she didn't need help, the man left, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC