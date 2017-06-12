Police identify man whose killing led...

Police identify man whose killing led to 3 murder arrests in Durham

A man whose shooting death led to the arrest Sunday night of two men and a woman on murder charges was identified Monday at Bernabe Dubon, 62. Sunday night, police charged Khalil Knight, 22, and Kenneth Gibbs, 21, and Monet Wise, 23, with murder. All three are from Durham, police spokesman Wil Glenn in a news release.

