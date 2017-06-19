Owner of Chapel Hill Pilates is Raisi...

Owner of Chapel Hill Pilates is Raising Money for a New Interactive App

Local Pilates instructor and owner of Chapel Hill Pilates, Lauren McClerkin has developed a new app to take charge of your health and body. 100s to Happinessa gives you the mind-body connection you've been searching for in the palm of your hand.

