Office Hours: The Research Journey

Read more: Tame The Web

My colleague from the School of Information, Dr. Lili Luo, and Greg Guest, a cultural anthropologist working in Durham, NC, designed the research skills-focused curriculum and served as lead instructors for the Institute of Museum and Library Services -funded program. For nine days in the summer the selected participants, IRDL Scholars, live and breathe all aspects of generating new knowledge for the profession.

