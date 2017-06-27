Office Hours: The Research Journey
My colleague from the School of Information, Dr. Lili Luo, and Greg Guest, a cultural anthropologist working in Durham, NC, designed the research skills-focused curriculum and served as lead instructors for the Institute of Museum and Library Services -funded program. For nine days in the summer the selected participants, IRDL Scholars, live and breathe all aspects of generating new knowledge for the profession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tame The Web.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|10 hr
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC