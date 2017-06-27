Office Hours: The Research Journey

My colleague from the School of Information, Dr. Lili Luo, and Greg Guest, a cultural anthropologist working in Durham, NC, designed the research skills-focused curriculum and served as lead instructors for the Institute of Museum and Library Services -funded program. For nine days in the summer the selected participants, IRDL Scholars, live and breathe all aspects of generating new knowledge for the profession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tame The Web.