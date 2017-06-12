Not so fast, Durham schools to tell feds on immigration cases
The Durham Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, June 15, unanimously approved revisions to school policy that are intended to better protect student privacy. The revisions to Policy 4321-Investigations and Arrests by Law Enforcement strengthen rules around sharing confidential student information with law enforcement agencies in the wake of several high-profile cases in Durham involving immigrant students who faced deportation.
