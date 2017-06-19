No police alerts to crime spree irk Durham residents
The crime spree started June 17 at a playground on Burch Avenue, where a man and his two children were robbed at gunpoint and then forced to drive to an ATM and withdraw money. "I think the responsible thing to do would've been to let us know," Jeremy Thornhill, a father who lives in the neighborhood, said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC