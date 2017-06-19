Nguyen named Dispatch managing editor
Nguyen is an experienced journalist, spending more than a decade at The Herald-Sun in Durham as a photojournalist and web master before most recently working at The North State Journal, based in Raleigh. "The Dispatch has a strong tradition of community journalism and I'm excited to be working alongside such a hard-working and enthusiastic staff," Nguyen said.
