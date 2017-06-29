NC legislators side with employers, shift burden to injured workers
It didn't take long for a broad coalition of organizations representing public and private employers to persuade state legislators to nullify the impact of a recent N.C. Supreme Court decision in favor of an injured worker. The state House unanimously approved a bill Thursday that was specifically crafted to counteract the high court's recent decision in a case involving a City of Greenville landscaper/laborer who was severely injured when a vehicle ran a red light and struck the city-owned truck he was driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|23 hr
|Really
|9
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Wed
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 27
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC