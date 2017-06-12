Name your price for cats and kittens ...

Name your price for cats and kittens at Durham animal shelter all June

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Darlene Fiscus, development director for the Animal Protection Society of Durham, plays with two kittens from the same litter on May 25. These kittens, along with around 70 other cats are currently available for adoption from APS. People sometimes find kittens under their decks or in their sheds and it's hard to tell who their parents are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 7 hr Victor Hugo 131
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 13 hr Jill 105
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 5
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC