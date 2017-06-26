Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan in p...

Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan in place of their own a " Chapel Hill Islamic Center

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Young and old, they left their shoes and cares at the door and filed into rows - men in front, women to the rear - bowing once to the northeast, toward Mecca in Saudi Arabia. As others slipped into place, the 40 or so worshipers knelt on the soft, white rug, bowing twice more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Father's Day Sale at Artspace Jun 15 rfox90 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,607 • Total comments across all topics: 282,046,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC