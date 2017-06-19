Montana initiative would limit transg...

Montana initiative would limit transgender use of bathrooms

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Thursday, May 12, 2016 file photo, signage is seen outside a restroom at the 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. In North Carolina, PayPal and Deutsche Bank cancelled expansion plans and other companies reconsidered their investments in the state after it implemented a measure regarding transgender people, similar to what Montana is considering placing on their 2018 fall ballot. less In this Thursday, May 12, 2016 file photo, signage is seen outside a restroom at the 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. In North Carolina, PayPal and Deutsche Bank cancelled expansion plans and other companies ... more HELENA, Mont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Raleigh area 23 hr Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Father's Day Sale at Artspace Jun 15 rfox90 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC