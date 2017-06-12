Many PCI operators performing fewer P...

Many PCI operators performing fewer PCIs than recommended

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Many U.S. percutaneous coronary intervention operators are performing fewer than the recommended number of PCI procedures, according to a study published in the June 20 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Alexander C. Fanaroff, M.D., from Duke University in Durham, N.C., and colleagues used data from the National Cardiovascular Data Registry to examine operator annual PCI volume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Father's Day Sale at Artspace Thu rfox90 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 13 Victor Hugo 131
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 13 Jill 105
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 5
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC