Many PCI operators performing fewer PCIs than recommended
Many U.S. percutaneous coronary intervention operators are performing fewer than the recommended number of PCI procedures, according to a study published in the June 20 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Alexander C. Fanaroff, M.D., from Duke University in Durham, N.C., and colleagues used data from the National Cardiovascular Data Registry to examine operator annual PCI volume.
