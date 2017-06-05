Man charged with murder in shooting d...

Man charged with murder in shooting death of 7-year-old Durham boy

14 hrs ago

Kamari Munerlyn, 7, was in a Honda Pilot SUV with nine other people at about 5 p.m. Sunday when multiple shots were fired from another car as the vehicles traveled near Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street. The driver of the Pilot SUV drove to the nearby Tokyo Express Cuisine restaurant in the 3200 block of Guess Road because a flat tire prevented them from getting to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

