Lawsuit filed in Durham over womana s death at manufacturing plant
Gerard Winfrey filed a lawsuit at the Durham County Courthouse on Monday, June 12, against Mann+Hummel Inc. and Purolator Inc., seeking millions of dollars in damages for what he believes was the wrongful death of wife Sherion at a manufacturing plant in Fayetteville. Pictured right to left: attorney Butch Williams, attorney Glenn Crickenberger, Gerard Winfrey and attorney Willie Gary.
