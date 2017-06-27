Kilos of cocaine, marijuana seized in Durham; 2 men charged
A kilogram of cocaine and more than 2 kilograms of marijuana were seized and two men are facing felony drug charges, including trafficking in cocaine, Durham police said Monday. Wilson Leonel Hernandez Perez, 22, of Alcott Street and Omar Lobato Ruiz, 31, of University Drive were arrested after officers with search warrants found a package with the cocaine and the marijuana at house on Guess Road that police identified as the office of an insurance agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|13 hr
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|23 hr
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC