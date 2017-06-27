Kilos of cocaine, marijuana seized in...

Kilos of cocaine, marijuana seized in Durham; 2 men charged

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

A kilogram of cocaine and more than 2 kilograms of marijuana were seized and two men are facing felony drug charges, including trafficking in cocaine, Durham police said Monday. Wilson Leonel Hernandez Perez, 22, of Alcott Street and Omar Lobato Ruiz, 31, of University Drive were arrested after officers with search warrants found a package with the cocaine and the marijuana at house on Guess Road that police identified as the office of an insurance agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) 13 hr Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... 23 hr True Christian wi... 7
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Jun 16 sexymonica285 3
Father's Day Sale at Artspace Jun 15 rfox90 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,668 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC