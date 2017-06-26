Kidzu childrena s museum in Chapel Hill wants to grow. Herea s where it might go
Jody Cassell, center, dance and movement instructor with the American Dance Festival community studio in Durham leads a group of children in a July 2013 rhythm and creative movement exercise while telling them an adventure story at a weekly event at University Place in Chapel Hill. The number of visitors to the Kidzu Children's Museum could double in the next 10 years if a plan to triple its space in a new location goes forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|10 hr
|Yungi Abdula
|6
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC